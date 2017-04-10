Belarus says Russia promises new loan...

Belarus says Russia promises new loans of over $1 bln

Russian President Vladimir Putin greets Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko during their meeting at Konstantin palace in St. Petersburg, Russia April 3, 2017. Moscow has promised over $1 billion in loans for Belarus after last week's talks between the leaders of two countries, Belarusian Deputy Prime Minister Vladimir Semashko told the local ONT TV station late on Sunday.

Chicago, IL

