Belarus opposition leader jailed before planned protest

MINSK, Belarus - The wife of a leading opposition figure in Belarus says he has been arrested and jailed on the eve of a planned protest. Maria Adamovich said Sunday that she was informed by police Saturday that her husband, Nikolai Statkevich, had been jailed for five days.

