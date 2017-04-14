Belarus eyes to boost food supplies t...

Belarus eyes to boost food supplies to China's Hunan province

2 hrs ago Read more: Xinhuanet

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Thursday said that Belarus has all possibilities to increase food supplies to China's Hunan province, local media reported. During the meeting with China's Communist Party Secretary of Hunan Province Du Jiahao in Minsk Lukashenko said Belarus is interested increasing food supplies to Hunan Province and first of all dairy products.

