Belarus expects to restore supplies o...

Belarus expects to restore supplies of 24 mln tonnes of Russian oil per year

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Xinhuanet

Russia will restore oil supply volumes to the previous level no later than April 13, Belarusian Deputy Prime Minister Vladimir Semashko said on Tuesday. "Russia will resume oil supplies to Belarus in the amount of 24 million tonnes per year, which is set by the existing agreement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump on Ukraine: The difference between a gaff... (Aug '16) Mar 11 About time 29
News In Europe, Pence to reassure allies at start of... Feb '17 Carl the floorwalker 2
News Pence: US will hold Russia accountable, stands ... Feb '17 spocko 79
News Belarusian volunteer Yan Melnikau: "We are read... Feb '17 George 4
News Serbian PM Vucic meets with Belarus President L... Jan '17 Slobodan B Medojevic 1
News Serbia and Belarus sign several agreements Jan '17 Slobodan Medojevic 1
News Serbian and Belarus cities twin as PM visits Minsk Jan '17 Slobodan Medojevic 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,289 • Total comments across all topics: 280,058,776

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC