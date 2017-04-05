Belarus expects to restore supplies of 24 mln tonnes of Russian oil per year
Russia will restore oil supply volumes to the previous level no later than April 13, Belarusian Deputy Prime Minister Vladimir Semashko said on Tuesday. "Russia will resume oil supplies to Belarus in the amount of 24 million tonnes per year, which is set by the existing agreement.
