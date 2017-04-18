Belarus children on brink of starvation in orphanages

'Their legs are toothpicks covered with skin': Children in Belarus orphanages are found on the brink of starvation 'looking like Nazi concentration camp victims' in chilling echo of Romania's care home crisis Some of the 100 severely malnourished youngsters that were found had been suffering at the homes, in the capital Minsk, for years and several teenagers weighed as little as 2st 5lb. Appalled authorities have demanded a criminal investigation while the pictures have been likened by some to Nazi wartime victims and the poverty-stricken children in Romanian care homes in the 1980s.

