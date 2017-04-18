Belarus children on brink of starvation in orphanages
'Their legs are toothpicks covered with skin': Children in Belarus orphanages are found on the brink of starvation 'looking like Nazi concentration camp victims' in chilling echo of Romania's care home crisis Some of the 100 severely malnourished youngsters that were found had been suffering at the homes, in the capital Minsk, for years and several teenagers weighed as little as 2st 5lb. Appalled authorities have demanded a criminal investigation while the pictures have been likened by some to Nazi wartime victims and the poverty-stricken children in Romanian care homes in the 1980s.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump on Ukraine: The difference between a gaff... (Aug '16)
|Mar '17
|About time
|29
|In Europe, Pence to reassure allies at start of...
|Feb '17
|Carl the floorwalker
|2
|Pence: US will hold Russia accountable, stands ...
|Feb '17
|spocko
|79
|Belarusian volunteer Yan Melnikau: "We are read...
|Feb '17
|George
|4
|Serbian PM Vucic meets with Belarus President L...
|Jan '17
|Slobodan B Medojevic
|1
|Serbia and Belarus sign several agreements
|Jan '17
|Slobodan Medojevic
|1
|Serbian and Belarus cities twin as PM visits Minsk
|Jan '17
|Slobodan Medojevic
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC