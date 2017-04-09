Baku cassation court rejects Lapshin'...

Baku cassation court rejects Lapshin's appeal

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Apr 14 Read more: Groong

The Court of Cassation of Baku considered the appeal by blogger Alexander Lapshin-who is in custody the capital city of Azerbaijan-against the April 7 ruling of a Baku district court, and whereby his arrest was extended for three months. After his visits to Artsakh in 2011 and 2012, Israeli Russian blogger and journalist Alexander Lapshin was "blacklisted" by Azerbaijan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Groong.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump on Ukraine: The difference between a gaff... (Aug '16) Mar '17 About time 29
News In Europe, Pence to reassure allies at start of... Feb '17 Carl the floorwalker 2
News Pence: US will hold Russia accountable, stands ... Feb '17 spocko 79
News Belarusian volunteer Yan Melnikau: "We are read... Feb '17 George 4
News Serbian PM Vucic meets with Belarus President L... Jan '17 Slobodan B Medojevic 1
News Serbia and Belarus sign several agreements Jan '17 Slobodan Medojevic 1
News Serbian and Belarus cities twin as PM visits Minsk Jan '17 Slobodan Medojevic 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,313 • Total comments across all topics: 280,349,690

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC