Baku cassation court rejects Lapshin's appeal

The Court of Cassation of Baku considered the appeal by blogger Alexander Lapshin-who is in custody the capital city of Azerbaijan-against the April 7 ruling of a Baku district court, and whereby his arrest was extended for three months. After his visits to Artsakh in 2011 and 2012, Israeli Russian blogger and journalist Alexander Lapshin was "blacklisted" by Azerbaijan.

