Russia & CIS General Newswire April 10, 2017 Monday 3:15 PM MSK Aliyev considers extradition of blogger Lapshin from Belarus success of Azerbaijan's foreign policy BAKU. April 10 The extradition from Minsk of blogger Alexander Lapshin, who visited Nagorno-Karabakh without Azerbaijan's permission, will be a lesson to everyone who violates Azeri legislation, President Ilham Aliyev said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Groong.