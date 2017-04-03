Activist From Babruisk: I Will Participate In Demonstrations Further...

The REP trade union has summarized the results of the campaign against the decree #3: over Bn 9 K of fines and 7,5 months of administrative detentions in total. The Independent Trade Union of the Radio-Electronic Industry Workers has calculated how many trade union activists were subjected to repressions from the side of the authorities for the participation in the campaign against the "social parasites" decree starting since February 2017, praca-by.info writes.

