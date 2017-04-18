18 Days Without Trial: Ukrainian students Remain In Akrestsin Street Detention Center
The students, namely, 19-year-old Ivan Danylenko and 18-year-old Roman Lehar were detained on March 24 in Minsk for the personal identification. Since then, they have remained in the Akrestsin Street detention center, the Embassy is trying to achieve their deportation, while the youngsters have found out already behind the bars that they are witnesses in the criminal case of setting the tax inspectorate in Homel on fire.
