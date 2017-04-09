09:52 Turkmen-Belarusian Intergovernmental Commission to convene in Minsk
President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov noted that Belarus is one of the long-standing and reliable partners of Turkmenistan, fruitful cooperation with the country is based on mutual interest and established traditions, the state news agency reported. "An actual example of productive interaction is the implementation of large-scale joint project "construction of the Garlyk mining and processing plant for the extraction of potash fertilizers in Lebap velayat," the statement said.
