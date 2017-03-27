UPDATE 1-Belarus leader to meet Putin amid threat of new Western sanctions
Belarus's authoritarian leader Alexander Lukashenko will meet Russia's Vladimir Putin in St Petersburg on Monday, signaling the two sides are looking to settle their differences as a crackdown on protests in Minsk risks new Western sanctions. Russia and Belarus are traditional allies but relations became strained after Russia annexed Ukraine's Crimea peninsula in 2014, a move Lukashenko described as a "bad precedent".
