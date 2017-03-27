Two Ukrainian Citizens To Be Deported...

Two Ukrainian Citizens To Be Deported From Belarus After Freedom Day

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Charter97

Three Ukrainian citizens were detained during the Freedom Day in Minsk . The court decided to deport two of them to their homeland, and the third one was arrested for 15 days, the Air Force Ukraine reports with a reference to the representative of the Department of Consular Service of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry Vasyl Kirilich .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Charter97.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump on Ukraine: The difference between a gaff... (Aug '16) Mar 11 About time 29
News In Europe, Pence to reassure allies at start of... Feb '17 Carl the floorwalker 2
News Pence: US will hold Russia accountable, stands ... Feb '17 spocko 79
News Belarusian volunteer Yan Melnikau: "We are read... Feb '17 George 4
News Serbian PM Vucic meets with Belarus President L... Jan '17 Slobodan B Medojevic 1
News Serbia and Belarus sign several agreements Jan '17 Slobodan Medojevic 1
News Serbian and Belarus cities twin as PM visits Minsk Jan '17 Slobodan Medojevic 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Wall Street
  3. Oakland
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,067 • Total comments across all topics: 279,920,754

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC