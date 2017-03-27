The Story Of A Brave Belarusian Girl ...

The Story Of A Brave Belarusian Girl With A Smile

Alena Lutskovich from the Kastrychnitski settlement was one of the first whom the riot policemen detained on March 25. The photo of a smiling girl, carried by the riot policemen, immediately went viral on the Internet, Euroradio reports. Alena is a UCP member, and the action in Minsk wasn't the first for her.

