The protest of Belarus' 'social parasites'

After enjoying a rapprochement with the European Union over the past three years, Belarus - a country with a fluctuating political and human rights record - diverted from this path and returned to its habit of brutal crackdowns on protests. Since late 2014 Minsk has been demonstrating a political will for liberalisation: It was praised for its role as a mediator in the conflict between Ukraine and Russia, for releasing its political prisoners, and for creating a less aggressive space for political disagreement.

