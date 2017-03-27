The protest of Belarus' 'social parasites'
After enjoying a rapprochement with the European Union over the past three years, Belarus - a country with a fluctuating political and human rights record - diverted from this path and returned to its habit of brutal crackdowns on protests. Since late 2014 Minsk has been demonstrating a political will for liberalisation: It was praised for its role as a mediator in the conflict between Ukraine and Russia, for releasing its political prisoners, and for creating a less aggressive space for political disagreement.
