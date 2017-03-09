The Morning Vertical, March 9, 2017

Alyaksandr Lukashenka's suspension of a controversial tax on the unemployed today marked the second time this month that the Belarusian strongman backed down and reversed an unpopular decision in the face of public protests. Earlier this month, authorities in Minsk suspended construction of a business center next to the Kurapaty preserve, where thousands were killed and buried during Josef Stalin's terror, after weeks of protests.

