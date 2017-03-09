The Morning Vertical, March 9, 2017
Alyaksandr Lukashenka's suspension of a controversial tax on the unemployed today marked the second time this month that the Belarusian strongman backed down and reversed an unpopular decision in the face of public protests. Earlier this month, authorities in Minsk suspended construction of a business center next to the Kurapaty preserve, where thousands were killed and buried during Josef Stalin's terror, after weeks of protests.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Weekday Magazine.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In Europe, Pence to reassure allies at start of...
|Feb 20
|Carl the floorwalker
|2
|Pence: US will hold Russia accountable, stands ...
|Feb 20
|spocko
|79
|Belarusian volunteer Yan Melnikau: "We are read...
|Feb 18
|George
|4
|Serbian PM Vucic meets with Belarus President L...
|Jan '17
|Slobodan B Medojevic
|1
|Serbia and Belarus sign several agreements
|Jan '17
|Slobodan Medojevic
|1
|Serbian and Belarus cities twin as PM visits Minsk
|Jan '17
|Slobodan Medojevic
|1
|Armenian Ombudsman Slams Belarus Over Blogger's...
|Jan '17
|The Truth
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC