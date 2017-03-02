SW China city starts freight train to Belarus
Southwest China's Chengdu city started freight trains to Belarus on Wednesday, the first of the city's planned 150 freight trains to countries such as Belarus, Russia and Lithuania this year. The train, carrying 41 containers of auto parts, left the provincial capital of Sichuan Wednesday afternoon and will reach Minsk 12 days later after an over 8,800-km trip.
