Stories That Are To Remain In Belarusians' Memory For Long

2 hrs ago

Riot policemen rudely detained people during the protest rallies on March 25 and 26, despite the state of their health and age. The photo, depicting three fully equipped policemen, detaining a defenseless elderly man in the center of Minsk, was virally spread in social networks.

