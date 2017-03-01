Shunevich Unveils Monument To Tsar's Policeman With Dog In Minsk
On March 2, two days before the 100th anniversary of the Belarusian police, Interior Minister Ihar Shunevich opened the monument to the Tsar's policeman with a dog in Minsk. The ceremony took place in the Haradzki Val Street next to the museum of the center of cultural and educational work of the Interior Ministry, Euroradio reports.
