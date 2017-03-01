Shunevich Unveils Monument To Tsar's ...

Shunevich Unveils Monument To Tsar's Policeman With Dog In Minsk

2 hrs ago

On March 2, two days before the 100th anniversary of the Belarusian police, Interior Minister Ihar Shunevich opened the monument to the Tsar's policeman with a dog in Minsk. The ceremony took place in the Haradzki Val Street next to the museum of the center of cultural and educational work of the Interior Ministry, Euroradio reports.

