Shorats Promises To Suspend Construction In Kurapaty For A Week
Today, on his reception day, the "mayor" of Minsk Andrei Shorats has met with the Kurapaty defenders, tut.by reports. Only four people have been admitted to the mayor's office upon the preliminary agreement - Co-Chairman of the steering committee for creating the party "Belarusian Christian Democracy" Pavel Seviarynets , Chairman of the BPF Party Aliaksei Yanukevich , member of the civil association "Experts for Kurapaty Defense" Marat Haravy , and resident of the Zialiony Luh micro-district Yury Stsepanishchau .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Charter97.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In Europe, Pence to reassure allies at start of...
|Feb 20
|Carl the floorwalker
|2
|Pence: US will hold Russia accountable, stands ...
|Feb 20
|spocko
|79
|Belarusian volunteer Yan Melnikau: "We are read...
|Feb 18
|George
|4
|Serbian PM Vucic meets with Belarus President L...
|Jan '17
|Slobodan B Medojevic
|1
|Serbia and Belarus sign several agreements
|Jan '17
|Slobodan Medojevic
|1
|Serbian and Belarus cities twin as PM visits Minsk
|Jan '17
|Slobodan Medojevic
|1
|Armenian Ombudsman Slams Belarus Over Blogger's...
|Jan '17
|The Truth
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC