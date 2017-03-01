Shorats Promises To Suspend Construct...

Shorats Promises To Suspend Construction In Kurapaty For A Week

Charter97

Today, on his reception day, the "mayor" of Minsk Andrei Shorats has met with the Kurapaty defenders, tut.by reports. Only four people have been admitted to the mayor's office upon the preliminary agreement - Co-Chairman of the steering committee for creating the party "Belarusian Christian Democracy" Pavel Seviarynets , Chairman of the BPF Party Aliaksei Yanukevich , member of the civil association "Experts for Kurapaty Defense" Marat Haravy , and resident of the Zialiony Luh micro-district Yury Stsepanishchau .

