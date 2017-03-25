Police in Belarus arrest hundreds of ...

Police in Belarus arrest hundreds of protesters and dozens of journalists

Belarus' riot police arrested hundreds of demonstrators and dozens of journalists Saturday in a police crackdown that seemed designed to prevent the spread of public discontent over the declining economy and the autocratic government of President Alexander Lukashenko . The arrests, in which those seized were taken to detention centers in armored police vehicles, came after more than a month of protests across the country.

Chicago, IL

