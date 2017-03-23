Poland Shows Solidarity with Fighting...

Poland Shows Solidarity with Fighting Belarus

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Charter97

An emergency meeting of the Commission for Foreign Affairs was held in connection with the crisis situation in Belarus in the Polish Sejm. The meeting was headed by the leader of the Civil Platform Party, former Foreign Minister of Poland Grzegorz Schetyna and Deputy Chairmans of the Commission Robert Tyszkiewicz and Przemyslaw Czernecki .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Charter97.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump on Ukraine: The difference between a gaff... (Aug '16) Mar 11 About time 29
News In Europe, Pence to reassure allies at start of... Feb '17 Carl the floorwalker 2
News Pence: US will hold Russia accountable, stands ... Feb '17 spocko 79
News Belarusian volunteer Yan Melnikau: "We are read... Feb '17 George 4
News Serbian PM Vucic meets with Belarus President L... Jan '17 Slobodan B Medojevic 1
News Serbia and Belarus sign several agreements Jan '17 Slobodan Medojevic 1
News Serbian and Belarus cities twin as PM visits Minsk Jan '17 Slobodan Medojevic 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Climate Change
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,860 • Total comments across all topics: 279,789,483

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC