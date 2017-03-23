Poland Shows Solidarity with Fighting Belarus
An emergency meeting of the Commission for Foreign Affairs was held in connection with the crisis situation in Belarus in the Polish Sejm. The meeting was headed by the leader of the Civil Platform Party, former Foreign Minister of Poland Grzegorz Schetyna and Deputy Chairmans of the Commission Robert Tyszkiewicz and Przemyslaw Czernecki .
Read more at Charter97.
