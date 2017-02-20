Poland: Asylum Seekers Blocked at Border

Polish authorities routinely deny asylum seekers at the Belarus-Poland border the right to apply for asylum and instead summarily return them to Belarus , Human Rights Watch said today. Since 2016, large numbers of asylum seekers, mostly from the Russian Republic of Chechnya , but also from Tajikistan and Georgia , have tried to apply for asylum in Poland at the border with Belarus.




