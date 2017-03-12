Pianist/Composer Leon Gurvitch Makes ...

Pianist/Composer Leon Gurvitch Makes His Weill Recital Hall At Carnegie Hall Debut

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

Pianist/composer LEON GURVITCH will make his Weill Recital Hall at Carnegie Hall debut with a program of works by Bach, Gershwin, and Piazzolla, as well as his own compositions, Saturday March 18, 2017 at 8 PM. Presented by Leon Gurvitch.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump on Ukraine: The difference between a gaff... (Aug '16) Sat About time 29
News In Europe, Pence to reassure allies at start of... Feb 20 Carl the floorwalker 2
News Pence: US will hold Russia accountable, stands ... Feb 20 spocko 79
News Belarusian volunteer Yan Melnikau: "We are read... Feb 18 George 4
News Serbian PM Vucic meets with Belarus President L... Jan '17 Slobodan B Medojevic 1
News Serbia and Belarus sign several agreements Jan '17 Slobodan Medojevic 1
News Serbian and Belarus cities twin as PM visits Minsk Jan '17 Slobodan Medojevic 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Egypt
  2. South Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Health Care
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,450 • Total comments across all topics: 279,523,413

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC