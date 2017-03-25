Photos of the day - March 25, 2017
A woman dressed as "Europa" performs during a rally in Berlin marking the 60th anniversary of the Treaty of Rome; a woman, pushed to the ground by police, tries to defends herself as the police detain an activist during an opposition rally in Minsk, Belarus; Pope Francis waves to the faithful from the Popemobile in Milan, Italy, as Cardinal Angelo Scola, the archbishop of Milan, looks on, after the Angelus in Duomo Square. These are some of the photos of the day.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yahoo!.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump on Ukraine: The difference between a gaff... (Aug '16)
|Mar 11
|About time
|29
|In Europe, Pence to reassure allies at start of...
|Feb '17
|Carl the floorwalker
|2
|Pence: US will hold Russia accountable, stands ...
|Feb '17
|spocko
|79
|Belarusian volunteer Yan Melnikau: "We are read...
|Feb '17
|George
|4
|Serbian PM Vucic meets with Belarus President L...
|Jan '17
|Slobodan B Medojevic
|1
|Serbia and Belarus sign several agreements
|Jan '17
|Slobodan Medojevic
|1
|Serbian and Belarus cities twin as PM visits Minsk
|Jan '17
|Slobodan Medojevic
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC