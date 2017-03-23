Natallia Radzina: We Witness the Decline of Shameful Lukashenka's Regime

Editor-in-chief of Charter97.org Natallia Radzina , activist of the Belarusian Christian Democracy jailed for 7 days for participation in the "march of non-spongers" in Maladzechna Volha Kavalkova , historian and public activist Nina Stuzhynskaya and TV host Anna Sous talk about a Freedom Day as a symbol and the culmination of social protests on Radio Svaboda. We set main moments of the program.

