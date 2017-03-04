Murderer Who Took A Chainsaw To A Gro...

Murderer Who Took A Chainsaw To A Group Of Women Only Sentenced To 15 Years

Saturday Mar 4 Read more: The Daily Caller

A Belarusian teenager was sentenced to 15 years in prison Friday after attacking people at a mall with a chainsaw and an axe in Minsk. He killed one woman in the process.

