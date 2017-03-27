MTS Belarus extends 4G to Drogichin a...

MTS Belarus extends 4G to Drogichin and Luninets

Belarus has extended its in-deployment 4G network to subscribers living in Drogichin and Luninets, and confirmed that work to deploy additional 4G base stations in Minsk, Brest, Grodno, Lida and Polotsk are almost complete. The says the new equipment will both expand coverage and increase network capacity, noting that as a result of its latest expansion, its network now covers all regional and 26 district centres, the Minsk national airport, the 'Staiki' Olympic sports complex and the 'Great Stone' industrial park.

