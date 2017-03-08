MTS Belarus extends 4G LTE to eight more regional centres
To support the rollout and drive take-up, it says that people living in the above areas will each receive a bonus 40GB of data downloads on signing up to its service. The promotion runs throughout the spring it added, and forms part of a push to extend its 4G signal across the Republic.
