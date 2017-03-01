Moscow's Cheesed Off at Rise in Belar...

Moscow's Cheesed Off at Rise in Belarusian Imports

Read more: Transitions Online

Russian agriculture watchdog Rosselkhoznadzor has issued warnings to two large Belarusian cheese producers over their use of the preservative natamycin. The warning is the latest sign of degrading bilateral ties since Russia was hit with Western sanctions over its interventions in Ukraine.

Chicago, IL

