More than 1,000 arrested in Belarus protests against 'parasite law'
A human rights group said more than 1,000 people were arrested across Belarus over the weekend, as another wave of unsanctioned protests against authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko reached the streets of Minsk and other cities. Vesna told the Associated Press that about 150 of those arrested have been sentenced to jail terms of up 25 days.
