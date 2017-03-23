Moldova Withdraws Ambassador From Bel...

Moldova Withdraws Ambassador From Belarus

Read more: Charter97

The Government of Moldova has decided to recall the ambassador to the Republic to Belarus, permanent plenipotentiary of the country to the statutory and other bodies of the CIS Gheorghe Hioara . This decision was made on Wednesday at a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers, belaruspartisan.org reports.

