Missing Belarusian Opposition Leader Freed After Three-Day Detention

Statkevich told reporters on March 27 that he spent three days in a detention center of the country's security service, the KGB. Statkevich, a former presidential candidate who spent nearly five years in jail after 2010 mass protests in Minsk, went missing early on the morning of May 25, hours before the opposition's annual "Freedom Day" march in Minsk that was violently dispersed by riot police.

