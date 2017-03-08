Minskers To Government: You Are Fired

The activists of "Poszuh" glued posters with the image of the House of Government at the background, and the quotations from the Labour Code of the Republic of Belarus written over it, alongside with the most frequent question and wish of the Belarusian people to the government - "Do you cope with your official duties?" and "You are Fired!", in the pedestrian subway near the Independence Palace in Minsk. "The sorest spot which is under discussion in the Belarusian society is the Decree #3, more commonly known as "social parasites" Decree, which is absolutely anti-constitutional and anti-people by its essence.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Charter97.