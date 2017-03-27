Minsker, Who Raised Flag Up On Freedo...

Minsker, Who Raised Flag Up On Freedom Day: This Is Our Holy Symbol

Public activist and entrepreneur Andrei Asmalouski , who, during detentions on March 25 in Yakub Kolas Square, picked up a white-red-white flag from the asphalt with the words "We raise the flag back", tells Belsat about his deed and the decision to raise the flag back up. "I could not tolerate that our flag was trampled by some bulls in police uniform, who suppress Belarus, suppress people.

