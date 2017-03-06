Minister Zayats: It's My Pleasure To Invite Dankvert
The Belarusian colleagues persistently invite the head of the Russian Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance to visit them. Minister of Agriculture and Food of Belarus Leanid Zayats once again invited Head of the Russian Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance Sergey Dankvert , during the interview to RIA Novosti, ria.ru writes.
