Mikalai Statkevich: Authorities In Panic

Mikalai Statkevich: Authorities In Panic

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Charter97

On March 21, ex-member of the organization "White Legion", one of the leaders of "Knigazbor" Miraslau Lazouski , bookseller Ales Yaudakha , adherent of adventure tourism and airsoft Andrei Dandukou , and members of Babruisk military-patriotic club "Patriot" Viachaslau Dukshta, Jan Mihalkou, Illia Greek, Aliaksei Abramau, Andrei Kolmik-Yamatsin, Siarhei Barstok, Timur Pashkevich . The leader of the Belarusian National Congress MikalaiStatkevich has denied in an interview to Radio Liberty the involvement of these people into the organization of the Freedom Day in Minsk: "I have had no contacts with these people.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Charter97.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump on Ukraine: The difference between a gaff... (Aug '16) Mar 11 About time 29
News In Europe, Pence to reassure allies at start of... Feb 20 Carl the floorwalker 2
News Pence: US will hold Russia accountable, stands ... Feb 20 spocko 79
News Belarusian volunteer Yan Melnikau: "We are read... Feb '17 George 4
News Serbian PM Vucic meets with Belarus President L... Jan '17 Slobodan B Medojevic 1
News Serbia and Belarus sign several agreements Jan '17 Slobodan Medojevic 1
News Serbian and Belarus cities twin as PM visits Minsk Jan '17 Slobodan Medojevic 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,012 • Total comments across all topics: 279,759,353

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC