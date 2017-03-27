MEPs call for reset in relations with Belarus
During the course of March, more than 1000 people have been beaten up by police, arrested and fined in crackdowns on protests. A group of MEPs has written to EU leaders, asking them to end the warmer policy towards Belarus, which was introduced a year ago.
