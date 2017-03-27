Journalists Find Riot Policeman Who Led Brave Belarusian Girl To Paddy Wagon?
The report about the routine of the Mahiliou riot police has been published in the fresh issue of the "Spetsnaz" magazine the other day. It's curious, that several riot policemen who were involved into the dispersal of the Freedom Day demonstration in Minsk, can be recognized in the photos, which accompany the text.
|Trump on Ukraine: The difference between a gaff... (Aug '16)
|Mar 11
|About time
|29
|In Europe, Pence to reassure allies at start of...
|Feb '17
|Carl the floorwalker
|2
|Pence: US will hold Russia accountable, stands ...
|Feb '17
|spocko
|79
|Belarusian volunteer Yan Melnikau: "We are read...
|Feb '17
|George
|4
|Serbian PM Vucic meets with Belarus President L...
|Jan '17
|Slobodan B Medojevic
|1
|Serbia and Belarus sign several agreements
|Jan '17
|Slobodan Medojevic
|1
|Serbian and Belarus cities twin as PM visits Minsk
|Jan '17
|Slobodan Medojevic
|1
