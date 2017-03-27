Journalists Find Riot Policeman Who L...

Journalists Find Riot Policeman Who Led Brave Belarusian Girl To Paddy Wagon?

Next Story Prev Story
37 min ago Read more: Charter97

The report about the routine of the Mahiliou riot police has been published in the fresh issue of the "Spetsnaz" magazine the other day. It's curious, that several riot policemen who were involved into the dispersal of the Freedom Day demonstration in Minsk, can be recognized in the photos, which accompany the text.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Charter97.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump on Ukraine: The difference between a gaff... (Aug '16) Mar 11 About time 29
News In Europe, Pence to reassure allies at start of... Feb '17 Carl the floorwalker 2
News Pence: US will hold Russia accountable, stands ... Feb '17 spocko 79
News Belarusian volunteer Yan Melnikau: "We are read... Feb '17 George 4
News Serbian PM Vucic meets with Belarus President L... Jan '17 Slobodan B Medojevic 1
News Serbia and Belarus sign several agreements Jan '17 Slobodan Medojevic 1
News Serbian and Belarus cities twin as PM visits Minsk Jan '17 Slobodan Medojevic 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Iraq
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,884 • Total comments across all topics: 279,944,268

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC