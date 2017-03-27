Journalist Describes Detention During...

Journalist Describes Detention During Belarus Crackdown

Independent journalist Filip Warwick was covering antigovernment protests in Minsk on March 25. He said he was detained and manhandled by Belarusian security forces.

