Hundreds Rally In Belarusian City Against 'Parasite' Tax

Several hundred people rallied in Belarus's northwestern city of Maladzyechna on March 10, demanding cancellation of a controversial tax on jobless people. The rally took place a day after President Alyaksandr Lukashenka suspended implementation of the tax for one year, saying that it will be "corrected" and carried out in 2018.

Chicago, IL

