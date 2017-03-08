Hundreds Protest In Belarus City Against Tax On Jobless
Several hundred people staged a protest on March 11 in the southwestern Belarusian city of Pinsk, calling for the scrapping of a law, Decree No. 3, which imposes a tax on jobless people.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Weekday Magazine.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump on Ukraine: The difference between a gaff... (Aug '16)
|4 hr
|About time
|29
|In Europe, Pence to reassure allies at start of...
|Feb 20
|Carl the floorwalker
|2
|Pence: US will hold Russia accountable, stands ...
|Feb 20
|spocko
|79
|Belarusian volunteer Yan Melnikau: "We are read...
|Feb 18
|George
|4
|Serbian PM Vucic meets with Belarus President L...
|Jan '17
|Slobodan B Medojevic
|1
|Serbia and Belarus sign several agreements
|Jan '17
|Slobodan Medojevic
|1
|Serbian and Belarus cities twin as PM visits Minsk
|Jan '17
|Slobodan Medojevic
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC