Hundreds Protest In Belarus City Agai...

Hundreds Protest In Belarus City Against Tax On Jobless

Next Story Prev Story
45 min ago Read more: Weekday Magazine

Several hundred people staged a protest on March 11 in the southwestern Belarusian city of Pinsk, calling for the scrapping of a law, Decree No. 3, which imposes a tax on jobless people.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Weekday Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump on Ukraine: The difference between a gaff... (Aug '16) 4 hr About time 29
News In Europe, Pence to reassure allies at start of... Feb 20 Carl the floorwalker 2
News Pence: US will hold Russia accountable, stands ... Feb 20 spocko 79
News Belarusian volunteer Yan Melnikau: "We are read... Feb 18 George 4
News Serbian PM Vucic meets with Belarus President L... Jan '17 Slobodan B Medojevic 1
News Serbia and Belarus sign several agreements Jan '17 Slobodan Medojevic 1
News Serbian and Belarus cities twin as PM visits Minsk Jan '17 Slobodan Medojevic 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iraq
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,381 • Total comments across all topics: 279,475,276

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC