How Bakiyev's House Which He Built Ne...

How Bakiyev's House Which He Built Near Drazdy Looks Like

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Charter97

The former president of Kyrgyzstan has been living in Belarus for seven years. It is known that for the first time Kurmanbek Bakiyev stayed in the residence of Plavno, which Lukashenka himself recently told about.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Charter97.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump on Ukraine: The difference between a gaff... (Aug '16) Sat About time 29
News In Europe, Pence to reassure allies at start of... Feb 20 Carl the floorwalker 2
News Pence: US will hold Russia accountable, stands ... Feb 20 spocko 79
News Belarusian volunteer Yan Melnikau: "We are read... Feb 18 George 4
News Serbian PM Vucic meets with Belarus President L... Jan '17 Slobodan B Medojevic 1
News Serbia and Belarus sign several agreements Jan '17 Slobodan Medojevic 1
News Serbian and Belarus cities twin as PM visits Minsk Jan '17 Slobodan Medojevic 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Casey Anthony
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,813 • Total comments across all topics: 279,499,040

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC