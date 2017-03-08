How Bakiyev's House Which He Built Near Drazdy Looks Like
The former president of Kyrgyzstan has been living in Belarus for seven years. It is known that for the first time Kurmanbek Bakiyev stayed in the residence of Plavno, which Lukashenka himself recently told about.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Charter97.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump on Ukraine: The difference between a gaff... (Aug '16)
|Sat
|About time
|29
|In Europe, Pence to reassure allies at start of...
|Feb 20
|Carl the floorwalker
|2
|Pence: US will hold Russia accountable, stands ...
|Feb 20
|spocko
|79
|Belarusian volunteer Yan Melnikau: "We are read...
|Feb 18
|George
|4
|Serbian PM Vucic meets with Belarus President L...
|Jan '17
|Slobodan B Medojevic
|1
|Serbia and Belarus sign several agreements
|Jan '17
|Slobodan Medojevic
|1
|Serbian and Belarus cities twin as PM visits Minsk
|Jan '17
|Slobodan Medojevic
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC