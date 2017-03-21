His Majesty Sultan Qaboos receives written message Belarus president
The message was received by His Highness Sayyid As'ad bin Tariq Al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for International Relations and Cooperation Affairs and Personal Representative of His Majesty the Sultan when he received Vladimir Makei, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus on Monday. Photo-ONA The message was received by His Highness Sayyid As'ad bin Tariq Al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for International Relations and Cooperation Affairs and Personal Representative of His Majesty the Sultan when he received Vladimir Makei, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus on Monday.
