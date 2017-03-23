Henadz Fiadynich: People Protest And They Will Protest

Henadz Fiadynich: People Protest And ...

Charter97

Chairman of the Independent Trade Union of the Radio-Electronic Industry Workers Henadz Fiadynich has commented upon yesterday's events in Minsk for Charter97.org . He has also expressed his concern with regard to the disappearance of one of the leaders of the Belarusian National Congress Mikalai Statkevich .

Chicago, IL

