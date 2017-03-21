Henadz Fiadynich: Belarus' Future Depends On Our Solidarity
The independent trade union REP has collected 800 rubles for three days to help the heroes of the protest marches. Chairman of the independent trade union REP Henadz Fiadynich has informed praca-by.info that the Belarusians showed unprecedented solidarity in supporting the participants in the protest rallies.
