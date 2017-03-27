Freedom Day Detainees Stand Trials In...

Freedom Day Detainees Stand Trials In Belarus

15 hrs ago Read more: Charter97

Today, the courts of Minsk and other cities of Belarus are considering the administrative cases of detained Freedom Day participants on March 25 and protest actions on March 26, nn.by reports. Maxim Buinitski, who was detained repeatedly after he has served 15 days of arrest.

