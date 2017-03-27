European Belarus Activist Leanid Kula...

European Belarus Activist Leanid Kulakou's Car Seized

While Leonid Kulakov is serving 25 days of administrative arrest, the bailiffs have taken his car away, HRC Viasna reports on Twitter. A well-known activist of the democratic movement, who works as a taxi driver in Minsk, was punished for participating in the rally on Freedom Day and given the longest term of arrest.

