EHU Senate Demands Immediate Release Of Freedom Day Detainees

On March 30, during a meeting of the Senate of the European Humanities University, a statement on recent events in Belarus was unanimously adopted, the university's website has said. "The academic community of the European Humanities University expresses its categorical protest against the detention and beating of student of the EHU bachelor's program and the Vitautas the Great University "World Politics and Economics " activist Mikalai Dziadok during the peaceful protest rallies in Minsk on March 25, 2017, and demands from the Belarusian authorities to release him immediately.

