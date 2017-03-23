Dozens of journalists obstructed from...

Dozens of journalists obstructed from covering Belarus protests

12 hrs ago

Belarusian authorities should immediately drop all charges against journalists prosecuted for covering a wave of nationwide protests and should cease interfering with journalists doing their work, the Committee to Protect Journalists said today. Security forces have detained or otherwise obstructed at least 32 journalists in an effort to censor coverage of protests against the introduction of a new tax on the unemployed.

