Dozens Of Journalists Detained In Belarus

In Belarus, journalists of Komsomolskaya Pravda, Belsat, tut.by, Nasha Niva, Radio Racyja, BelaPAN and other media have been detained. Journalists Liubou Luniova, Zakhar Shcharbakou, Dzmitry Karenka, Iryna Kozlik, Henadz Barbarych, Iryna Arekhouskaya, Artsiom Harbatsevich, Volha Bykouskaya, Aliaksandr Barasenka, Artsiom Shraibman have been detained in Minsk.

